Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.17.

LOMA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 423,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,934. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $860.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

