Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.02

Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.02 and traded as high as $61.60. Lookers shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 136,802 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LOOK. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price (down previously from GBX 68 ($0.89)) on shares of Lookers in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 61.60 ($0.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 52.15. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million and a P/E ratio of 7.77.

Lookers Company Profile (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

