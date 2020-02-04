Loomis (LOIMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.91 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOIMF opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Loomis has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

Loomis Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, and international valuables logistics. It serves banks, retailers, and commercial enterprises, as well as public sector.

