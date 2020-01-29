Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $16.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.94 billion to $16.42 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $72.06 billion to $72.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.83 billion to $75.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $121.44. 161,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $169,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

