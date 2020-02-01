LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $91.93. 525,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,015. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,404 shares of company stock valued at $13,946,921. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

