LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) will report sales of $836.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LSC Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.47 million to $865.90 million. LSC Communications posted sales of $939.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSC Communications will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSC Communications.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LSC Communications by 1,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LSC Communications by 473.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LSC Communications in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in LSC Communications by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in LSC Communications in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSC Communications stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Friday. 108,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.44. LSC Communications has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

