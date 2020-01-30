LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LTC. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.29.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 344.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

