Luby’s (LUB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $71.36 million during the quarter.

NYSE:LUB opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. Luby’s has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

