Luceco (LON:LUCE) Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Luceco (LON:LUCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 151 ($1.99) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 96 ($1.26). Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Luceco in a report on Friday, December 6th.

LON:LUCE opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.05. Luceco has a twelve month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The stock has a market cap of $223.19 million and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?

