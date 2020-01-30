Luceco (LON:LUCE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Luceco to an add rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 151 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday.

LON LUCE opened at GBX 146.62 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65.

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

