Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Luckin Coffee currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:LK opened at $39.61 on Monday. Luckin Coffee has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The company’s revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,238,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,537,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

