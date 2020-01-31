LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of LVMUY opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $97.55.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

