LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Update

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 17,440,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other LYFT news, President John Patrick Zimmer sold 39,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,702,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 831,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LYFT by 115.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 346,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,581,000 after buying an additional 343,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $47.79 on Friday. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LYFT to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

