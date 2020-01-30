LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYB opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

