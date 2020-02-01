LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LYB traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. 7,267,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating