M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 20234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 9.08. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

