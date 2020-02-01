M Partners Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities research analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of PTQ opened at C$0.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.32. Patient Home Monitoring has a 12-month low of C$0.66 and a 12-month high of C$1.19. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 million and a PE ratio of -6.16.

About Patient Home Monitoring

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

