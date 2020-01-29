Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00.

NYSE:PG opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.24. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

