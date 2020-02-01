Maca (ASX:MLD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.95. Maca shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 297,985 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.98. The firm has a market cap of $255.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

Maca Company Profile (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

