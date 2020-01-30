Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Macatawa Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MCBC stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCBC. BidaskClub cut Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

