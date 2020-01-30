Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $109.07

Shares of Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.07 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.49), with a volume of 2412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

