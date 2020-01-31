MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.53) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$636.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.96 million.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 1-year low of C$61.80 and a 1-year high of C$71.00.

