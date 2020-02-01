Macerich Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%.

Macerich has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of 454.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

MAC stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Mizuho lowered Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

