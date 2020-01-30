Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.01

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 93934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Hash purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Macerich by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after buying an additional 408,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Macerich by 59.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Macerich by 26.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 84,891 shares during the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

