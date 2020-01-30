Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Down 2.2%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.46), approximately 31,885 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 231,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.17 million and a PE ratio of 19.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

