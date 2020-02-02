Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Receives $24.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 672,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,275 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 963,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 561,058 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,105,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

