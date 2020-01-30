Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Short Interest Update

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 410,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 68.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.69. Mackinac Financial has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

MFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

