MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.74 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.99.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

