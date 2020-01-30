MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS.

MTSI stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 155,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,879. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

