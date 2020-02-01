Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Short Interest Update

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,950,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 93,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $23,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

