Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives $353.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSG opened at $296.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -192.33 and a beta of 0.57. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $247.57 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $214.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

