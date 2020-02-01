Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 138.50% from the company’s previous close.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.57.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $83.02 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $148.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $126,564,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 562,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 41,083 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund