Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.57.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 193,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.05. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $148.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

