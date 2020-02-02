Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of Approx $1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 1,388,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

