Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.08-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 1,388,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

