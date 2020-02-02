Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.30-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY20 guidance to Approx $4.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

