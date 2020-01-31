Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 656,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?