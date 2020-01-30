Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.05

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.05 and traded as low as $67.62. Magna International shares last traded at $68.15, with a volume of 488,897 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total transaction of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.53, for a total value of C$3,676,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,244,475 shares in the company, valued at C$91,506,246.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,000 shares of company stock worth $14,357,646.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

