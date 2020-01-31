Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.18.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,945. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 49,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $538,146.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,594.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

