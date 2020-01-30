Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magyar Bancorp stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,285 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Magyar Bancorp worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGYR remained flat at $$12.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $12.87.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

