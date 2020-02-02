Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MGYR stock remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Magyar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,285 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.64% of Magyar Bancorp worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.