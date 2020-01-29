Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Update

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 383,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MHLD stock remained flat at $$0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. 44,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Maiden by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 86,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Maiden by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 224,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Maiden by 553.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220,869 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 275,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

