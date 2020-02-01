Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.83

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.83 and traded as high as $77.73. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $77.45, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$68.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $737.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

