Maintel (LON:MAI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $260.00

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.51), with a volume of 2300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.60).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 406.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

