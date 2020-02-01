Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.40, approximately 63 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.06 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Uk Ltd Mastek sold 824,500 shares of Majesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $6,554,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,220,375 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Majesco purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $15,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,111,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,926,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Majesco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Majesco by 34.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Majesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Majesco by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Majesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

