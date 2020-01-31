Majestic Wine (LON:WINE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $205.00

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.82), with a volume of 170583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.50 ($2.82).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WINE. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $154.03 million and a PE ratio of -9.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 221.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 245.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Majestic Wine’s previous dividend of $2.00. Majestic Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.32%.

In other Majestic Wine news, insider James Crawford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,939.75).

About Majestic Wine (LON:WINE)

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

