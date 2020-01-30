Makita (MKTAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th.

MKTAY opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Makita has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTAY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

