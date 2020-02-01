Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Short Interest Down 9.3% in January

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 826,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 910,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 792.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. 8,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,383. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $913.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

