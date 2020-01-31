Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 2,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

