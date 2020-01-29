Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 183.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.13 ($2.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Man Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Man Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

LON EMG traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 151.55 ($1.99). 2,233,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

In other news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

